McLaren has announced that Formula One driver Lando Norris has signed a new ‘multi-year’ contract with the team, extending his association beyond the previous commitment until the end of the 2025 season. The 24-year-old, one of the highly rated drivers on the grid, had been subject to speculation about a potential move to Red Bull. However, Norris’s successful 2023 season, finishing sixth in the world championship with six second-place finishes, strengthened his bond with McLaren.

Norris expressed his commitment to McLaren, emphasizing the team’s role in bringing him into Formula One and providing him with opportunities. He cited McLaren as the team with which he wants to continue his journey toward winning races and championships. Despite Red Bull’s current dominance in the sport, Norris insisted that changing teams was not seriously considered, expressing his excitement to be part of the McLaren family.

With teammate Oscar Piastri having signed a contract extension in September, McLaren’s driver lineup is confirmed until at least the end of 2026. While the specific duration of Norris’s contract remains undisclosed, McLaren’s chief executive, Zak Brown, stated that the team sees no reason to publicize details of any driver’s contract, leaving the terms unspecified.