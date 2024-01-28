Barcelona manager Xavi has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. The decision comes as Barcelona has faced challenges, trailing behind Real Madrid and Girona in LaLiga.

After a 5-3 home defeat by Villarreal on Saturday, Xavi announced his departure during the post-match press conference. He expressed the need for a change in the club’s direction and cited his decision as one made in collaboration with the president, vice-president, and sporting director.

Xavi stated, “I think the club needs a change of dynamic. For the good of the players, I believe that they will free themselves. We play with a lot of tension. For the good of the board of directors, it is best that I leave.”

Acknowledging his responsibility, Xavi believes that stepping down will allow the team to move forward positively. He emphasized that this decision was not influenced by potential success in the Champions League, and he intends to communicate the news to the players.

Xavi sees his departure as a means to de-escalate the tension within the club, recognizing that the current coaching project is set until June 30. He thanked the president for his trust and expressed his desire to be a solution for Barcelona, acknowledging that his decision is in the best interest of the club’s future.