UEFA fined Shkupi 40,000 EUR for the nationalist chants during the match against Levski last week.

This does not cover the horrific incident when a group of Albanians, likely Shkupi fans, attacked a small group of Bulgarian Levski fans, who drove through a largely Albanian part of Skopje. One of the Bulgarian fans was stabbed and seriously injured – and the culprit hasn’t been arrested yet.

The team blamed its fans for the fine and wants the police to investigate its own fans, to individualize the guilt. Levski won 2-0 and Shkupi fans are banned from travelling to the return match in Sofia, to avoid incidents.