Fans of the Bulgarian club Levski posted a video of their skirmish with the Macedonian police officers in Skopje, during the tense match against Shkupi.

One of the Levski fans was badly injured after he was stabbed by a group of Albanians in Skopje’s Cair district, where two cars with Levski fans tried to pass through. Shkupi is supported by Albanian nationalists and Levski – by Bulgarian ones, and the incidents were carried out around the stadium.