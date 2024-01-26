Macedonia

Mickoski: As long as I lead VMRO-DPMNE, we won’t vote to amend the constitution

On Wednesday, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski declared that the party would abstain from voting on constitutional amendments as long as he remains in charge. This statement was reiterated in response to inquiries about VMRO-DPMNE’s stance on the amendments, taking into account direct messages...