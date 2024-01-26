Gjorgji Nachevski and Slave Nikolov, the best handball referee couple in Macedonia, will adjudicate tomorrow’s European Championship semifinal in Germany. The European Handball Federation (EHF) trusted Načevski and Nikolov to officiate the semifinal between Sweden—the reigning European champion—and the French national squad. The game is scheduled to begin at “Lanxes Arena” tomorrow at 17:45.
Macedonia
Mickoski: As long as I lead VMRO-DPMNE, we won’t vote to amend the constitution
On Wednesday, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski declared that the party would abstain from voting on constitutional amendments as long as he remains in charge. This statement was reiterated in response to inquiries about VMRO-DPMNE’s stance on the amendments, taking into account direct messages...
