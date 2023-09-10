Volleyball: Italy eliminates Macedonia from the European Championship Sport 10.09.2023 / 9:09 Reigning European volleyball champions Italy defeated Macedonia 3:0 in the first knock-out round game in Bari. The result, per sets, was 25-20, 25-12 and 25-15. This was the first time Macedonia passed the qualifiers. ItalyvolleyballEuropean Championship Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Sport 10.09.2023 Spalletti blames sorry state of the pitch in Skopje for Italy’s poor result Sport 05.09.2023 Volleyball: Netherlands beats Macedonia 3:0 Sport 04.09.2023 Volleyball: Poland beats Macedonia 3:0 News Spalletti blames sorry state of the pitch in Skopje for Italy’s poor result Death toll from the Morocco earthquake reached 2,000, many more are critically injured Football: Macedonia hold Italy to a 1:1 draw State Department: Corruption has potential to undermine Macedonia’s strategic ambitions Screen Media sold DUI advertising space, then donated to the party Mickoski: They are trying to cover up the horrid crimes in the Oncology Clinic Ademi and his companies donated to DUI more than 160,000 euros Mickoski: Sustenance expenses are huge, the government is incapable, the only solution is early elections .
