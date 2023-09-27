Several earthquakes, the strongest of which measured 4.2 on the Richter scale, occurred overnight in the large volcanic region of the Phlegraean Fields, near Naples, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported.

According to seismologists, the strongest earthquake was registered at 3:35 a.m. and was felt in some parts of Naples and the surrounding villages, reports ANSA.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 3 kilometers.

For now, there is no information about material damage or casualties