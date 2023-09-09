In a press release Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck the Al Haouz province of Morocco on Friday evening.

In the press release, the MFA said the Macedonian diplomatic mission in Cairo is communicating with the relevant institutions in Morocco over the possible presence of Macedonian nationals in the affected regions and need for evacuation.

“So far, our diplomatic mission in Cairo has received reports of only two Macedonian nationals. They have been evacuated and are currently in a camp in Marrakesh in good condition and will depart to Madrid on Sunday evening,” said the MFA in the press release.