The basic sustenance expenses went up in August again and surpassed those in the eurozone by far – two or three times higher than last year. That is a direct consequence of having an incapable government, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, said on Saturday.

“There is barely one percent growth in the first seven months of the year. What looks really worrying is the situation with the manufacturing, which is lower than the same period last year. In July it was 1.2% lower year-on-year”, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader stressed that all economic indicators point to a very bad situation in the economy and very weak living standard of the citizens. The only solution to that, he claims, is the early elections.