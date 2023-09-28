The Greek city Volos, along with its neighboring villages, has experienced a second flooding incident within a span of several weeks. Additionally, the storm “Ilias” has had an impact on the Thessaly region and the northern part of Evia, leading to various issues. This information was reported by the MIA correspondent based in Athens.

The residents of Volos and its vicinity endured a challenging night. Many areas remain without electricity and water, while streets have been inundated due to heavy rainfall and the overflowing of the Kravsidonas river. Since yesterday, a city-wide movement ban has been in effect following the activation of the emergency number 112, which dispatched messages to residents.