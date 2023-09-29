Ryanair, the budget airline, is scaling back its autumn and winter schedule due to delays in the delivery of Boeing aircraft. Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, stated that while these delays are not currently expected to significantly impact the airline’s target of 183.5 million passengers for the full year, further disruptions in early 2024 could lead to a potential downward adjustment of this figure.

Ryanair’s revised plans now anticipate receiving only 14 aircraft between October and December, a reduction from the previously expected 27 aircraft deliveries from September to December. These delays are attributed to production issues at the Spirit Fuselage facility in Wichita and Boeing’s repair and delivery delays in Seattle.

As a result, Ryanair is making adjustments to its winter 2023 schedule, including reducing aircraft numbers in several locations, such as Charleroi, Dublin, and various Italian bases. These changes will take effect from the end of October. Passengers affected by these flight cancellations will be offered alternative seats or full refunds.

Ryanair is actively collaborating with Boeing to secure the delivery of all 57 contracted B737 aircraft by the end of May 2024, with the goal of entering the peak travel season in summer 2024 with the expected full fleet. Notably, the airline will have no spare aircraft available during the winter due to scheduled maintenance required across its fleet of over 550 aircraft in preparation for the summer 2024 schedule.