Apple faces consumer complaints of overheating in the new iPhone 15 models, particularly the Pro and Pro Max versions. Customers report the phones becoming too hot to handle. This issue may stem from design compromises, such as using a titanium frame, which is a poor heat conductor, impacting heat dissipation. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests software updates may resolve this problem, though it could potentially affect iPhone Pro sales if not addressed. The iPhone 15 is currently on sale in the UK, with prices ranging from £799 to £1,199.