Venice, Italy – A bus accident in Venice’s Mestre district has claimed the lives of at least 21 people. The bus fell from an overpass, catching fire upon impact. Among the casualties were five Ukrainians, a German national, and the Italian driver. An additional 15 individuals sustained injuries.

The bus was en route to a Marghera campsite, and emergency services responded swiftly. The incident disrupted the railway line between Mestre and Venice. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences, as did European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro described it as a “terrible tragedy.”