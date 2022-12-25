Sport1 reports that the struggling sports team Vardar is close to being taken over by a Hungarian energy company.

Vardar, historically the best football club in Macedonia, was delegated to the second league and is facing major financial problems, ever since the SDSM led Government began a campaign against its former Russian owner Sergey Samsonenko.

The club is estimated to be three million EUR in debt and the Hungarian energy trading company would cover the debt. Sport1 reports that the expected new owner will present its plans for Vardar in early January.