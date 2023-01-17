The Macedonian handball team did not shower itself in glory in the third game at the World Championship, against Argentina, which we lost 26 to 35.

This is the third defeat for Macedonia, after the poor showing against Norway and the Netherlands, leaving our team dead last in group F. All lines in Kiril Lazarov’s team failed to live up to the expectations, the defense was easy to break and the winged attacks were harmless to the Argentinians. This outcome leaves the continued dual role of Lazarov, Macedonia’s greatest ever handball player, as both coach and team member, in doubt. He put his trust in a much younger team, but the gamble did not pay off.