The Macedonian national handball team suffered another defeat at the World Championship, this time against Tunisia. Our boys were beaten 28 to 33.

Tunisia took a 5 – 0 lead at the start ofthe game. Macedonia was able to narrow it down to two goals difference at the half time and took out a small lead in the second half, but Tunisia quickly came back and settled the game in its favor.

In the last match of the dismal championship, Kiril Lazarov’s team will face Morocco.