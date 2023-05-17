The European Handball Federation (EHF) published the schedule and the locations where the EURO2024 will take place. The Championship will open with a game between the handball representations of Macedonia and France on January 10 next year.

Macedonian players will face the three-times European champion at the Merkur – Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf. The Arena has a capacity of 54,600 seats and the opening is expected to attract at least 50,000 people, which would set a record in the history of handball.

Selector Kiril Lazarov’s team will play the other two games within Group A in Berlin – against Germany on January 14 and against Switzerland on January 16.