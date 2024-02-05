The coach of the Macedonian women’s senior handball team, Kristijan Grchevski, has announced the expanded roster of players for the upcoming two matches against Spain in the European Championship 2024 qualifications. These matches are crucial for securing a spot in the championship, scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 15 in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland. The Macedonian team has started the qualifying campaign strongly, securing victories in their first two matches against Azerbaijan (40:17) at home and Lithuania (31:28) away in qualifying group “5.”

The initial match against the Spanish team will be held on February 29 at the SC “Boris Trajkovski” in Skopje, starting at 6:00 p.m., while the second match is scheduled for March 17 at 3:00 p.m. in the city of Lanzarote.

The extended list of players comprises a total of 35 female handball athletes.