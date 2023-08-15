Hungarian leftist news outlets and Radio Free Europe are reporting that politically active billionaire George Soros plans to greatly reduce his support for his organizations in Hungary, the Balkans and Europe in general.

The ailing Soros is handing over the reins to his son Alexander, who is very active in promoting the Open Balkan initiative – among other issues. But internal emails that Soros funded outlets in Hungary have received show that their future funding will likely be a fraction of what it used to be. Alexander Soros informed the Open Society Foundation staff that the organization will change the way in which it operates, but will remain committed to “the European project”.

The foundation is active in promoting street protests and propaganda campaigns in the countries it is active in, including Macedonia and Hungary, and generally works to have a left wing Government in place, while promoting state control economy, redefinition of marriage and sexuality and open borders.