Iran announced that the process of liberation of the five American hostages will last up to two months. The Islamic Republic agreed to move the prisoners to house arrest, after previously keeping them in a notorious prison in Tehran.
At the same time, it is expected that the US will take steps to unfreeze Iranian assets worth six billion USD that are kept in South Korea. The funds have been wired to Switzerland, and it’s expected that the US will allow their transfer to Iran.
Comments are closed for this post.