Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary company Wagner, was killed today in a plane crash near Tver. Prigozhin was on board a Wagner plane with 10 other people, including another top Wagner official Dmitry Utkin. All were killed, Russian authorities informed.

Prigozhin was known for the flamboyant comments he made during the battle for Bakhmut, and his feud with Russian Defense Ministry and Army officials. Shortly after the capture of Bakhmut, he led his troops on a march on Moscow, downing several helicopters along the way, in what seemed like a coup attempt. The attempt was stopped by a diplomatic intervention from Belarussian President Lukashenko.