In an interview with Fokus, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski says that the policy of vetoing Macedonia’s EU accession serves foreign interests – strongly alluding to Russia.

When we talk to representatives of the international community we tell them that we have nothing against Bulgaria and the Bulgarians, but we need to see some good will on the other side as well. How can we trust them that in a year or two we won’t face a new veto, if the international community is unable to persuade Bulgaria to implement what it agreed to do.. There are other interests here (behind the Bulgarian veto). Nothing is up to us, especially after the signing of the humiliating, capitulation treaty called the “French proposal”. The Friendship Treaty was the seed and this treaty is the root of the problem, Mickoski said, insisting that VMRO-DPMNE remains strongly dedicated to the strategic goal of having Macedonia join the EU.

Over the past three decades, the Macedonian people proved we are cosmopolitan. If EU membership was awarded on the basis of constitutional changes, we would be champions and a long ago member of the EU. EU is not fair toward us, this is the first time that a bilateral dispute is included in the negotiations process. We can’t fight back against the EU giant, if they decided to do something, we understand we must conduct a realistic policy. But we demand that the dignity and pride of the Macedonians is satisfied, at least to some degree. We don’t ask for something out of this world, we don’t have imperial ambitions. We just demand a confirmation of something we had, a predictable process in which we will not face additional blockades, Mickoski added.

Regarding the dispute with former VMRO leader Nikola Gruevski, Mickoski was asked whether he expects to face a coalition that will include Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska, Karpos Mayor Stevco Jakimovski and other politicians, allegedly supported by Gruevski, to syphon votes from VMRO-DPMNE. “I expect all citizens to stand in support of justice, progress and of Macedonia. To stand with VMRO-DPMNE. Anyone opposing this will be a good sparring partner to those in power.. Right now, the only option is to see VMRO-DPMNE win te next elections and that we roll our sleeves and make up for the lost time. We need to focus on the future and with VMRO-DPMNE in power, there will be good times ahead for Macedonia”.