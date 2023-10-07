Minister Jeton Shaqiri informed USAID Country Representative Jeri Dible that elementary education reforms have been effectively implemented, and recent challenges faced by the Ministry of Education and Science have been successfully addressed. Shaqiri emphasized that the mission of providing quality education for every child involves both the Education Development Bureau and the Pedagogical Service.

He expressed gratitude to Dible for USAID’s robust support in various projects aimed at strengthening the education system, particularly in areas like media literacy, teacher training, and youth activism. Special attention has been given to inclusive education for children with special needs within the regular education system.

Shaqiri also highlighted USAID’s assistance in the construction and rehabilitation of school buildings and the provision of necessary equipment.

Both parties agreed that investing in education is the most effective way to nurture future generations capable of leading society towards progress, as stated in the press release.