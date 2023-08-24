Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky insisted that his country had nothing to do with the crash of the plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Prigozhin was reported killed in the crash that claimed nine other lives.
We are not involved in this situation. That is sure. I think all are aware who was involved, Zelensky said, implying that Prigozhin was killed on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, against whom he rebelled recenly.
