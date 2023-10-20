The Hamas terrorist organization announced that it has released two American citizens, a woman and her daughter, who were kidnapped during the massive attack on October 7th.

The Palestinian terrorists have released the two hostages under the mediation of Qatar, which protects the Hamas leadership. Hundreds of Israelis and citizens of other countries were kidnapped in the Hamas rampage through Israeli towns settlements near Gaza, and at a music festival, and over 1,200 were killed. Facing Israeli bombing and a likely ground assault on Gaza, Hamas has offered to release some hostages in exchange for a truce, but the offer is unlikely to be accepted.