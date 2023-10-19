The Commission for Infectious Diseases spokesperson, Zlate Mehmedovikj, has reported that the country is registering approximately 800 COVID-19 cases each month. He also noted that the number of people getting tested is increasing. However, he stated that this number is not considered a serious threat to healthcare capacities.

Mehmedovikj mentioned that, at this point, it is sufficient for people to wear protective masks in healthcare facilities. The Commission for Infectious Diseases is recommending the mandatory use of masks only within healthcare facilities as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This requirement does not extend to pharmacies or nursing homes.