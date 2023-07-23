Why didn’t Vice-PM Artan Grubi report the luxurious car set on fire on Friday night in his anticorruption questionnaire? VMRO – DPMNE asked on Sunday.

“We demand from the Public Prosecutor to initiate a procedure for concealing a property, possible tax evasion, and abuse of office and competences against Artan Grubi. Bujar Osmani, Kreshnik Bekteshi, and other ministers in the Government confirmed that the car belongs to Grubi, yet it is not reported. Officially, it is in possession of another person, allegedly a friend of Grubi. VMRO-DPMNE wants to know what kind of a friend would buy a €80,000 Audi A6 and give it to someone else to use as its own”, the party asks.