The Chairman of the Parliament, Talat Xhaferi, who also chairs the Parliamentary Commission on Constitutional Issues opened on Tuesday the session on constitutional amendments. Upon adopting the agenda, the proposer, PM Kovachevski, elaborated the proposal, and the debate started.

VMRO-DPMNE MPs participated in the debate, where they will clearly state their opposition to the constitutional amendments. They all voted against the agenda of today’s session. At the end of the debate, the MPs also voted against the need to open the Constitution.

The Parliament Commission completed its work and sent the proposal to the Parliament Assembly, which has to vote on the need to open the Constitution. The decision needs a 2/3 majority, i.e. 80 votes, out of 120 MPs. The parliamentary session will take place on August 18.

If the Government doesn’t provide the support of 80 MPs by that date, the entire initiative will fail. The VMRO-DPMNE MPs will vote against the need, which means the Government will be at least four MP votes short.

The intervention in the Constitution refers to adding “parts of other peoples” in the Preamble and in articles 49 and 78.