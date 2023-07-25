VMRO-DPMNE MPs will vote against the constitutional amendments, the party Vice-Chair Aleksandar Nikolovski stated on Tuesday, promising the Macedonian people that they will be proud since there will be no yielding.

“There are days that will remain remembered by history! This is one of those days! VMRO-DPMNR won’t allow the denigration of Macedonian national interests or the denial of Macedonian history and culture. Today, we will vote against the constitutional amendments in the Parliament!”, Nikolovski wrote in his Facebook post.