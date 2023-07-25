Enes Ibrahim, a member of the Party for the Turkish Movement, which is in coalition with the ruling SDSM, announced that he won’t support the constitutional amendments, making the thin ruling majority even thinner. Ibrahim objects to the structure of the Committee for Relation between the Communities, consisting of representatives of all ethnic communities living in Macedonia.

According to Ibrahim, the proposed new structure is in violation of the Constitution.

“The draft amendment and complement to the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia, that is Amendment XII referring to the Committee for Relation between the Communities is UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

The proposal stipulates that the number of members of the Committee will rise to 43, as compared to the current 19, wherein the Macedonian and the Albanian communities will have 16 members each, and all the other ethnic communities will have one member each.

This proposal is in direct violation of the rightful and adequate representation, which is guaranteed by the Constitution”, Ibrahim stressed.