The incineration of Artan Grubi’s vehicle is a criminal act resulting from a criminal dispute, the VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan MIckoski commented on last week’s incident.

“I don’t see why the owner of the vehicle gets so excited. The manner in which it is done refers to a criminal dispute. First, they say that the owner is 35 years old, then that he was a successful businessman for 30 years. The owner also somehow installed visual and sound signalization on his vehicle, while neither Grubi, nor Spasovski have no clue how it happened”, Mickoski commented, adding that time will tell.