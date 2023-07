It is time for all of us to say NO to the constitutional amendments under these conditions, it is time to say NO to all the pressures that the Macedonian citizens endure daily and with unprecedented ferocity and no scruples, Ljupcho Kotsarev, President of the Macedonian Academy of Arts and Sciences, called on Tuesday.

“Amendments to the Constitution are possible only after Macedonia obtains full membership in the European Union”, he clarifies.