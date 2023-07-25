The struggle for ethnic rights is not conducted by selling electricity, by buying exclusive property in the center of Skopje, or by various “borrowed” vehicles. DUI metastasized during the last 20 years in power to such an extent that, at the moment, the most discriminated group of Macedonian citizens are the ethnic Albanians who are not DUI members, the political analyst Ivitsa Botsevski said in a TV interview on Tuesday.

“DUI exaggerates politically regarding many of its positions. It has 11 MPs and acts as if it has 111 out of 120. Also, a dramatic financial expansion is obvious among people tightly connected to the party leadership”, Botsevski said.