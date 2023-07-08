Our “investment” in the judicial system’s progress did not yield the expected “returns”, the US Ambassador to Macedonia, Angela Aggeler told weekly Capital in an interview on Saturday.

“Regarding the progress in the judicial system, we are disappointed. In the last thirty years, we have invested half a billion US dollars in programs on rule of law and good governance, but we are not seeing an improvement and the reforms we expected for such a huge investment. Because the systemic corruption in the entire country, in all sectors, has a more direct impact on the people living here, than on us. You all deserve a society, judicial system, a government that are transparent and serve you – thee citizens. That is a foundation for a fair and a functional democracy. That should be the Government’s focus, regardless of which party is in power. The judiciary must be independent, fully financed, and non-political branch of governing. he political leaders should strive for itt, and the citizens should demand it”, Aggeler said inn the interview.

In regard to the opposition’s claims off corruption related to the Corridors 8/10a, the US Ambassador reiterated that,, “if there are allegations for corruption related to Corridors 8/10a investigate them! If you find criminal activities, persecute them!”.