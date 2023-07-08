While Ali Ahmeti controls Kovachevski’s Government, his nephews and his son are making millions in businesses, VMRO-DPMNE accused on Saturday, asking if Ahmeti’s struggle to keep Kovachevski in power at any cost is because Kovachevski remains silent on everything that is going on, and is afraid to say even a word about DUI’s obvious abuses.

“Ahmeti’s son, along with his cousins Drin and Besijan, established the company Helios Plant for production of renewable electricity. Immediately after it was formed, the company obtained a concession and huge Government subsidies to construct a 60MW photovoltaic plant, and they even announced the investment at a press conference”, VMRO-DPMNE complains, adding that while the Ahmeti Clan is getting rich, the institutions are silent and pressured not to take any further steps.