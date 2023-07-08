Young man from Spain drowned in Bitola Macedonia 08.07.2023 / 8:25 A 22 year old Spanish citizen drowned yesterday afternoon at the Bitola open air pool. Local medical teams were summoned to the pool, but they were only able to determine that the man is deceased. bitolapooldrowning Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 05.07.2023 Major storm in Bitola, streets turned into rivers Macedonia 15.04.2023 Police displays nearly a ton of marijuana that was seized in Bitola and Kavadarci Macedonia 30.03.2023 Prosecutors still collecting evidence in the death of the girl from Bitola Macedonia News Why is Ahmeti fighting so hard to keep Kovachevski in power? The crisis in Slupcane shows that Kovacevski is a powerless figure Government plans to abuse the “EU flag” procedure again – this time to hike taxes on tropical fruits and seafood Mickoski asks Osmani to join the push for early elections Team will examine the events leading up to the attempted suicide at the Gynecology Clinic in Skopje Kovacevski claims that the drama with Slupcane has been overcome and the villagers will pay their electricity bills Mickoski: What they are doing to Mile Janakieski is a complete injustice Mickoski: Osmani has a bad sense for humor, VMRO-DPMNE will not accept diktats .
Comments are closed for this post.