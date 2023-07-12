The heat wave puts all regions in the country in the orange phase, so from Thursday on the Government will activate the recommendations for reducing the risks from the high temperatures, The Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday.

The recommendations include relieving from work of the most vulnerable groups, like the pregnant women or people older than 60, cessation of physical activities until 5 p.m. and keeping children inside in the same period.

The Ministry also warns the employers to act in accordance to the law and recommendations cease all risky processes.

The measures and the recommendations will be in force until Saturday, July 16.