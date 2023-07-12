Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Marichikj met Tuesday with Robin Brooks, Special Advisor to the US Vice President for Europe, and discussed the country’s EU integration and its role in promoting peace, prosperity and stability in the entire region.

“We talked about the open initiatives and plans around the EU’s enlargement policy as well as the need of visible results and predictability regarding our European perspective, which will help toward the efficient implementation of reforms,” Deputy PM Marichikj wrote in a Facebook post.

An expert on the Western Balkans, Brooks said Macedonia had started negotiations with the EU at the right time and now had to keep the process alive. Brooks, according to Marichikj, pointed out that the next enlargement package was on the table – so Macedonia should make every effort to remain part of it.

“Our experience in Euro-Atlantic integration, our practice of dialogue in solving important national issues as well as our efforts to implement key reforms aimed at fulfilling our strategic goals have resulted in Macedonia’s recognition as a factor in regional stability and prosperity and a good role model for the entire region for making the right choices when it comes to the future and stability of the Western Balkan countries,” he wrote.