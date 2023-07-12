To understand what we are trying to say when talking about the SDS-controlled judicial system, we should take the current Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Jovevski as an example. After years in office the Prosecution enjoys less than 1% of public trust by the IRI last poll, and yet SDS is pushing and fiercely defending his candidacy for Constitutional Judge”, Stefan Andonovski, VMRO-DPMNE’s international relations secretary, told Kanal 5 TV.

Pointing out that even the international community asks where did all the millions of euros spent in the judiciary system go, Andonovski posited that there are two legal systems coexisting in the society.

“One of these judicial system is allows Ramiz Merko to behave as he does the last ten years, a legal system that allows for a nephew of one of the longest standing Macedonian politicians to possess millions of euros at 24 years of age and buy a super attractive business center in Skopje, a legal system that provides for all the benefits for the Government’s acolytes. The other one is the system that we will implement when we take the power”, Andonovski stated.