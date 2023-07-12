Considering that DUI and SDS do not hesitate to use any means to cover their crimes, it won’t be surprising if the fire of the Kumanovo Court archive was deliberate. This is not the first event within the judicial system when, unable to protect the crime, the DUI and SDS mercenaries in the system have ‘disappeared’ indictments, various accidents happen, as broken water pipes, and so on. As their end nears, however, they are becoming more and more nervous and insecure and are applying hysterical methods to cover as much of the traces of their crime as possible – VMRO-DPMNE reacted on the fire in the Kumanovo District Court.

“How could the archive catch fire an hour and a half after midnight, when there shouldn’t be any people inside for at least eight hours? We won’t be surprised if a faulty extension cord was the culprit, as in the Tetovo Hospital fire, or perhaps the high night temperatures, or maybe even a meteor”, the party writes.