The parliamentary democracy in Macedonia doesn’t exist, and this is corroborated by the fact that ministers are trying to influence MPs, despite that the Parliament is supposed to be the control mechanism of the Government, not the other way around, Ivanka vasilevska, VMRO-DPMNE MP, told Republika in an interview.

“I don’t have information that Bujar Osmani or Bojan Maichiikj talked to any of the VMRO-DPMNE MPs. I tis just a spin and an attempt to manipulate the public and crate an impression that the opposition is not synchronized and crate divisions”, Vasilevska adds.

The Parliament is degraded to a platform conducting basic activities, an arena where we don’t listen to each other, where there is no political dialogue. The executive and the judicial authorities are completely subjugated, their governing is dictatorial, and they have humiliating attitude toward the MPs. This governing nomenclature that has captured Macedonia has such undervaluing attitude toward the institutions because they never fought to improve it, nor they understand the importance of the system”, Vaslevska pointed out.

Vasilevska complains that Bujar Osmani, who she calls a doctor by vocation and “Jack of all trades” in the politics, was allowed to conduct public opinion polls on unpublicized text of the constitutional amendments, and to make decisions about the majority Macedonian people and its identity

“This is not an anti-Albanian position, this is a Macedonian position. This position includes the ethical norms that put Osmani facing two options: to resign from the office until this issue is resolved, or to be utmostly cooperative with the majority Macedonian community, because the ethnic Macedonian community was a constitutional Macedonian people before 2001, and made it possible for Osmani to enjoy all the privileges, even have more privileges just for being an ethnic Albanian,” Vasilevska said.

Professor Vasilevska is convinced that the results of the last polls showing that VMRO-DPMNE has a decisive lead over the other parties is not accidental, since VMRO-DPMNE has always been the palisade of the Macedonian national interests.

“VMRO-DPMNE is the only option for all awaken and aware Macedonian citizens. There is o other choice or a chance to win our country back”, Professor Vasilevska concludes.