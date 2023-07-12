Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski and Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius on Wednesday, discussing overall bilateral relations and underscoring readiness to strengthen and expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, particularly economy.

The two expressed satisfaction with the upward trend in trade between Macedonia and Greece, MIA reports from Vilnius.

Kovachevski and Mitsotakis stressed that cooperation in the energy sector is crucial, concluding it has great potential given the joint projects for the construction of the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal, as well as the gas connection between the two countries, the Government said in a press release.

PM Kovachevski congratulated Mitsotakis on his re-election in the recent parliamentary elections in Greece, voicing confidence that the cooperation between the two governments will continue with higher intensity. He also thanked for Greece’s strong support to Macedonia’s EU integration process.

Talks also tackled current regional topics.

The Greek Government also said in a press release that talks between the two Prime Ministers focused on bilateral relations and the situation in the region, MIA reports from Athens. The press release notes that this is the first meeting between the Prime Ministers of the two countries after the elections held in Greece on June 25 when the Mitsotakis-led Government won a second four-year term.