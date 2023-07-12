Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski had a short meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius on Tuesday.

“My meeting with US President Joe Biden at the NATO Summit was an opportunity to briefly discuss the importance of the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Macedonia and the countries of the Western Balkans as one of the prerequisites for ensuring regional peace, stability, security and prosperity,” Prime Minister Kovachevski wrote on Facebook.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani had a short meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to FM Osmani in a Facebook post, they briefly discussed the strategic dialogue between the two countries and current events related to European integration.

“We also exchanged opinions on the situation in the region as well as the challenges that are part of our chairing the OSCE,” Osmani wrote.