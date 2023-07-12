President Stevo Pendarovski met Tuesday with the United Nations Special Rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights, Fionnuala Ní Aolain, who is on a working visit to Macedonia.

At the meeting, the President welcomed the visit of the UN Special Rapporteur, which is focused on the activities taken by Macedonia aimed at the repatriation, prosecution, reintegration and rehabilitation of Macedonian nationals returning from northeast Syria, as well as the return, rehabilitation and reintegration of foreign fighters, women and children with alleged links to certain terrorist groups.

Pendarovski voiced satisfaction with the cooperation with the UN Human Rights Committee and their support and expertise in regard to legislation and policies countering terrorism, as well as providing protection of human rights and freedoms. The report on Macedonia, with its findings and recommendations, is to be presented in front of the UN Human Rights Council in March 2024.