Sasho Tasevski, the Director of the MoI’s Bureau for Public Security, should abusing the institution for his personal gains, and give the public clear answer as to what are the basic activities of his family company, registered at his home address, V<RO-DPMNE demanded on Tuesday.

“What does this company trade? What services or products does it offer? What is the value of the business and who are the clients using the firm’s services? The public urgently needs answers to these questions”, VMRO-DPMNE statement reads.