Members of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE will only communicate with Speaker Talat Xhaferi and the Government on the issue of organizing early elections. Any other topic, such as the demands from Bulgaria that Macedonia must amend its Constitution and include the Bulgarian nation in its Preamble, will not be discussed.

VMRO member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski announced this new approach today, as the Government continues to insist that it will get VMRO representatives to vote for the Bulgarian demands – against the position of the party. In 2019, the regime arrested, bribed and blackmailed members of Parliament from VMRO to force them to support the name change and VMRO insists that a repeat of this situation would end what remains of democracy in Macedonia.