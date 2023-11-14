The European Court of Human Rights found that the former Minister of Transport, Mile Janakieski, was illegally extended his house arrest.

“The court considers that there is a violation of Mile Janakieski’s right to liberty (Article 5.3 of the ECHR) due to the lack of sufficient reasons for depriving him of his liberty,” the ECHR ruling states.

Janakieski was under house arrest for almost five years, which he served in “Skopje” prison in Shutka. Now, the European Court has concluded that there is a violation of two articles relating to human rights.