Last night, at the promotion of the Secretariats of the DUI branch in Chair, Artan Grubi was greeted as “prime minister”, and he replied that “Macedonia is ruled by Albanians”. then Grubi said in his speech that the power of the Albanians is great and that everyone is afraid of the Albanians who rule the country.

According to the Zaev-Ahmeti agreement, the prime minister should be Albanian for the last hundred days of this government.