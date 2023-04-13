VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi will be held responsible for mishandling the Bechtel highway project, which includes numerous clauses that are difficult to implement and may cost the country dearly.

Nothing will come of these highways. They selected a company without a public bid, and they built the contract on non-existent laws. The laws need to be adopted until April 20th, or otherwise the citizens will have to pay 53 million EUR in damages, Nikoloski said.