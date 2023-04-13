Anima Mundi, the outspoken animal rights association, issued condolences after an 8 year old boy was mauled to death by a bullmastiff yesterday in Skopje.

The association said that it would support a ban on import or breeding of animals that can cause such harm. Anima Mundi also points out that such large breeds of dogs are usually calm and stable, but acknowledge that due to their strength they can be fatal. Calls to ban breeds like bullmastiffs are coming throughout the day, after the news of the horrific tragedy spread.